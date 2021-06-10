Andrew Brown Jr. Autopsy Lists Death As Homicide By Gunshot To Back Of Head

Brown’s family called the killing an “execution,” but Pasquotank County District Attorney Andrew Womble said last month that three officers involved in the killing of Brown “reasonably believed” that deadly force was justified. No charges were filed against the officers.

“Mr. Brown’s death, while tragic, was justified, because Mr. Brown’s actions caused three deputies with the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office to reasonably believe it was necessary to use deadly force to protect themselves and others,” Womble said at a press conference in May.

Two of the officers involved in the shooting have returned to work, and a third officer resigned from the department.