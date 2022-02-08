GOP Rep Rips Politicians Who ‘Side With Criminals’ And People Can’t Believe His Gall

The Republican congressman who likened the deadly U.S. Capitol riot to a “normal tourist visit” faced a barrage of criticism ― and accusations of hypocrisy ― on Monday when he called out people in office who “side with criminals.”
“Any act of criminal violence is an assault on justice, which is why we must provide our brave men and women in blue with community support, the resources, and especially the political backing needed to adequately respond to surging crime across the nation,” Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.) said on the House floor.
Clyde’s comments were too rich for many people on Twitter, given how he has repeatedly downplayed the violence that unfurled on Jan. 6, 2021 ― even though, on the day itself, he was pictured desperately helping to barricade a door on the House chamber to stop the mob.