Riot Video Contradicts GOP Rep. Andrew Clyde's Denial Of Capitol Riot

Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.) attempted to falsely claim at a hearing Wednesday that the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol never happened ― as if there were no video proof.
The Georgia congressman made his comments during a House Oversight Committee hearing on what went wrong in police preparations before the Capitol riot.
“Let me be clear: There was no insurrection,” Clyde said. “And to call it an insurrection, in my opinion, is a bold-faced lie.”
Clyde also claimed that video taken during the insurrection looked like “a normal tourist visit,” even though five people died and more than 100 police officers were injured.
Clyde’s comments were so out of touch with the actual evidence that reporter J.D. Durkin decided to contrast his claims with footage taken at the U.S. Capitol during the attack by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.
Other people quickly called out Clyde’s B.S., including many of his House colleagues.
Non-politicians were also shocked by Clyde’s gaslighting.