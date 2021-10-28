Andrew Cuomo Facing Sex Crime Charge In Albany Court

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is facing a misdemeanor charge in Albany City Court related to the alleged groping of a former aide.

A copy of the complaint provided to HuffPost accuses Cuomo of “forcible touching,” a class A misdemeanor, for allegedly intentionally and forcibly placing his hand under the blouse of the accuser and onto her left breast.

The complaint says the encounter occurred at the governor’s Executive Mansion in Albany on the afternoon of Dec. 7, 2020.

“A misdemeanor complaint against former Governor Andrew Cuomo has been filed in Albany City Court,” New York state courts spokesman Lucian Chalfen said in an emailed statement. “As this is a sex crime, a redacted complaint will be available shortly.”

The charge itself faced a muddled introduction. Both the accuser and her attorney were unaware the summons had been issued or made public Thursday, with the Albany Times Union reporting the charge may have been filed “erroneously.”

The accuser’s lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cuomo resigned in August after an investigation by the New York state attorney general concluded he had sexually harassed multiple female employees and created a “hostile work environment for women.”