Current Aide Accuses Andrew Cuomo Of Sexual Harassment

Another woman has come forward accusing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) of sexual harassment — this time a current staffer.

Alyssa McGrath, a 33-year-old aide in the governor’s office, told The New York Times that Cuomo had looked down her shirt, asked about her lack of a wedding ring and told her she was beautiful in Italian.

Half a dozen women have accused Cuomo of inappropriate behavior, including sexual harassment and sexual assault. McGrath is the first current staffer to publicly come forward.

The governor’s office referred HuffPost to an attorney who did not immediately return a request for comment.

The governor is currently facing an investigation into the multiple allegations.

The most serious accusation against Cuomo is from an unnamed woman — also a current aide, according to the Times — who said Cuomo reached under her blouse and groped her last year at the governor’s mansion. Other former aides have said that Cuomo made inappropriate remarks to them while at work and one said he kissed her without her consent.

During a press conference last week, Cuomo said he will not resign, saying he wouldn’t be “bowing to cancel culture” and insisting he “did not do what has been alleged.”