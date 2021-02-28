Cuomo's New Statement: His Comments Were Mistaken For 'Unwanted Flirtation'

Bennett told the Times: “I understood that the governor wanted to sleep with me ... [I] was wondering how I was going to get out of it and assumed it was the end of my job.”

She said she discussed the encounter with Cuomo’s chief of staff and a special counsel to the governor and was given a new role on the other side of the state Capitol.

Bennett decided not to press for an investigation and to “move on,” the Times reported.

Her revelation followed sexual harassment accusations against Cuomo late last year by Lindsey Boylan, a former state economic development official. Boylan alleged that the governor sexually harassed her several times from 2016 to 2018.