NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo ‘Sexually Harassed Multiple Women,’ AG Report Finds

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) sexually harassed multiple female employees and created a “hostile work environment for women,” an investigation by the New York state attorney general concluded on Tuesday morning.

“The independent investigation has concluded that Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women and in doing so violated federal and state law,” New York state Attorney General Letitia James announced in a press conference.

The investigation found that Cuomo “sexually harassed current and former New York State employees by engaging in unwelcome and non-consensual touching and making numerous offensive comments of a suggestive and sexual nature that created a hostile work environment for women,” James said Tuesday.

Although Cuomo’s behavior violated state and federal law, James noted that the report did not reach a conclusion to whether Cuomo’s conduct amounts to criminal prosecution.

Nine women accused Cuomo of sexual harassment and inappropriate comments earlier this year. Three said the governor kissed them without consent, and one woman alleges that Cuomo groped her under blouse last year at the governor’s mansion.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.