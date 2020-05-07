Andrew Cuomo Says Quarantine Has 'Silver Lining' In His Family Life

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo shared some heartwarming news from the home front in the coronavirus pandemic.

He told Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” Wednesday that sheltering in place has brought his grown daughters home to stay in lockdown with him, and he called it a “silver lining.” (See the video above.)

“In a crazy way, this gave me time with them that I would have never had, so that’s been great,” Cuomo said.

When Fallon kicked off that part of the conversation by asking the governor about any positives during the lockdown, Cuomo didn’t hesitate.

“I have my three girls with me, Cara, Mariah, Michaela,” he said of his children, whom he shares with ex-wife Kerry Kennedy. “They were forced to come home. They’re in their early 20s, so hanging out with Dad is not super cool right now. But that was the silver lining to the quarantine, they had to come home.”

“They’re with me, and that’s actually great,” he added.

In a fun sidebar to the serious task of directing the state through an unprecedented crisis, Cuomo has become somewhat of a heartthrob through his daily briefings and fierce fight for resources to battle the pandemic (though it is worth noting that the governor has plenty of detractors). Some of his adoring fans have declared themselves to be Cuomosexuals. The governor even told a reporter he was “eligible” for dating.

But for right now, it sounds like he’s happy just to have his kids home again.

Here are Cuomo and his daughters through the years.

ASSOCIATED PRESS The governor and his daughters, Cara, Mariah and Michaela, greet President Barack Obama in 2013.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Cuomo with then-girlfriend Sandra Lee and his daughters, Cara, Michaela and Mariah, in 2011.

New York Daily News Archive via Getty Images Cuomo and his kids, Cara, Mariah and Michaela, at the release party for his 2003 book "Crossroads."