andrew garfield

Andrew Garfield Gave Us Yet Another Oscars Meme Minutes Into The Ceremony

The opening monologue wasn't even over yet.
Josephine Harvey

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Andrew Garfield: beloved actor, two-time Academy Award nominee and originator of Oscars memes.

In the opening monologue of the 95th annual Academy Awards Sunday night, Jimmy Kimmel mentioned several audience members who would be able to protect him from violence, should another Will Smith-esque Oscars slap occur.

Based on the tough fictional characters they’ve portrayed, Kimmel shouted out Michael B. Jordan (Adonis Creed), Pedro Pascal (the Mandalorian), Michelle Yeoh (a martial arts acting icon) and Andrew Garfield (Spider-Man).

The camera panned to each star as they were mentioned. As it turned to Garfield, he offered an exaggerated grin/grimace that was quickly celebrated as the potential reaction meme of the night.

Garfield last starred in a “Spider-Man” movie in 2014, before handing off the reins to the current iteration of the superhero, Tom Holland ― though thanks to the multiverse, he did make an appearance in 2021’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

Last year, Garfield delivered another fan-favorite Oscars meme after he was caught texting moments after Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage.

Enjoy:

Popular in the Community