Andrew Garfield Finally Reveals Whom He Was Texting In That Viral Oscars Meme

Andrew Garfield has confirmed he was, indeed, texting his friends about the slap in that viral clip from the Oscars.

After lead actor nominee Will Smith shook viewers around the world with his onstage assault of comedian Chris Rock, Garfield was seen trying to subtly use his phone under a table in a moment that quickly turned into a meme.

Advertisement

“I feel so bad because Kevin Costner’s introducing the director nominees in the most beautiful and elegant way, and I’m like, ‘There’s no way I’m gonna be on camera during this,’” the “Spider-Man” star told “The View” during a Thursday appearance on the talk show.

“And everyone’s texting me, you know, asking me, you know, what they were asking me, like what the vibe in the room is. At that moment, my friends took priority over Kevin. But I feel really bad about that.”

Though Garfield wouldn’t acknowledge the slap directly, the director category took place after the incident, and “The View” co-host Joy Behar said she could “read between the lines.” Garfield could only laugh in response.

Andrew Garfield texting the other Peter Parkers to see if Will Smith slapped Chris Rock in their universes too pic.twitter.com/HWaUWGMp28 — Clint Lamb (@ClintRLamb) March 28, 2022

He flat-out refused to give his opinion on the slap, saying, “Every possible version of the discussion has happened.”

Advertisement