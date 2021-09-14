Andrew Garfield Really Wants To Make It Clear That He's Not In The New 'Spider-Man' Movie

The British actor played the web-slinger in two “Amazing Spider-Man” films before Tom Holland assumed the superhero role.

It has been rumored for months that all three Peter Parkers ― Holland, Garfield and Tobey Maguire, who starred in the original “Spider-Man” trilogy ― will appear the forthcoming sequel, which unleashes the multiverse and a slew of familiar villains from prior films.

Garfield has repeatedly shot down reports that he’ll reprise his role in “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” but fans are still convinced that he’ll suit up as Spidey once again.

During an appearance on “The Tonight Show” on Monday, Garfield addressed an alleged leaked photo, which has since been scrubbed from the internet, that appears to show him on the set of the film.

“I heard about it. And I did see it. And it’s a Photoshop,” Garfield told host Jimmy Fallon, who jokingly insisted he was “pretty sure” the actor was involved in the project. “I am trying to manage expectations.”

“I think that Tom Holland is just the perfect Peter Parker and Spider-Man, so I am super stoked,” Garfield said. “I get to just be a fan again, which is my preferred position. To be able to sit in the audience and kind of go, ‘Yeah, you screwed up, mate. You didn’t do it as well as you could have done, eh?’ I get to be that guy that’s just like, ‘Yeah, I don’t really love the suit.’”

Garfield also strongly denied playing any role in “Spider-Man: No Way Home” in an interview with Variety earlier this month, stating in no uncertain terms that he’s not “involved in” the sequel.

“I understand why people are freaking out about the concept of that because I’m a fan as well,” he told the outlet. “You can’t help but imagine scenes and moments of ‘Oh, my God, how fucking cool would it be if they did that?’ But it’s important for me to say on the record that this is not something I’m aware I am involved in.”

“But I know I’m not going to be able to say anything that will convince anyone that I don’t know what’s happening,” he added. “No matter what I say, I’m fucked. It’s either going to be really disappointing for people or it’s going to be really exciting.”

He also addressed the rumors in May, saying, “I can’t speak for anything else but for myself. They might be doing something, but I ain’t got a call.”

In the first trailer for “Spider-Man: No Way Home” released last month, Peter Parker accidentally tinkers with Doctor Strange’s spell, creating a rift that brings out big-bads from previous films, including Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock and Jamie Foxx’s Electro.

It’ll be the first time that Spider-Man won’t be “able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero,” according to the film’s synopsis.

With or without Garfield, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” hits theaters on Dec. 17.