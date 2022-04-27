Andrew Garfield Taking A Break From Acting To Be ‘Ordinary For A While’

Andrew Garfield at the 94th Annual Academy Awards in March. Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images

Spider-Man needs a nap … or at least some time to indulge in a few.

Andrew Garfield — who has been busy starring in roles of two critically-acclaimed films “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” and “Tick, Tick... Boom!,” while also delighting Marvel fans with a cameo in “Spider-Man: No Way Home” — told Variety in an interview that after his new FX limited series “Under the Banner of Heaven” wraps up, he’s taking a break from acting.

Advertisement

“I’m going to rest for a little bit,” he told the magazine Wednesday. “I need to recalibrate and reconsider what I want to do next and who I want to be and just be a bit of a person for a while.”

Andrew Garfield at the 94th Annual Academy Awards. Emma McIntyre via Getty Images

Garfield seemed particularly exhausted by the recent Academy Awards, where he earned his second Oscar nomination for “Tick, Tick … Boom!”

“Because as you know, that is a washing machine, that awards season,” he said. “I need to just be a bit ordinary for a while.”

So, what’s Garfield’s idea of ordinary? Does it include sorting through junk mail? Folding laundry? Maybe. But given he told Variety that during the filming of his new series ― which is based on a true-crime book ― he unwound from the heavy material with game nights and nature hikes, perhaps the actor’s concept of “being normal” may not include standing in line at the bank.

Advertisement

Maybe he’ll take up watercoloring, try a few Mandarin classes on DuoLingo or book a trip to Iceland. Maybe he’ll get a makeover considering he was recently told he wasn’t “handsome enough” to play the title role in 2008’s “The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian.”