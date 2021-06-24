Andrew Giuliani Defends Daddy Rudy In Bizarre Parking Lot Video

New York gubernatorial candidate Andrew Giuliani took to Twitter on Thursday to attack the “partisan” New York judges who suspended his father, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, from practicing law.

The younger Giuliani defended his dad passionately, claiming he “did everything, ultimately, by the book.”

Earlier this hour, 5 Leftist judges decided to suspend my father @rudygiuliani’s law license. Here is my statement: pic.twitter.com/A3O0buL6LG — Andrew H. Giuliani (@AndrewHGiuliani) June 24, 2021

But the impassioned video was mocked by Twitter users for various reasons ― like factual inaccuracy.

