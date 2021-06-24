Andrew Giuliani Defends Daddy Rudy In Bizarre Parking Lot Video

New York gubernatorial candidate Andrew Giuliani took to Twitter on Thursday to attack the “partisan” New York judges who suspended his father, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, from practicing law.
The younger Giuliani defended his dad passionately, claiming he “did everything, ultimately, by the book.”
But the impassioned video was mocked by Twitter users for various reasons ― like factual inaccuracy.
Others made fun of the framing of the video, which made the younger Giuliani look tiny compared to the parking lot where he inexplicably decided to mount his father’s defense.
Some people were surprisingly sympathetic to the gubernatorial candidate.
One person did have a valuable suggestion about how Giuliani could make his video even more impactful.