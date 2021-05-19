Andrew Giuliani’s Claim About Political Experience Savagely Fact-Checked

When 35-year-old Andrew Giuliani announced he was running to be governor of New York on Tuesday, he hoped to ease concerns about his tender age by making a very dubious claim about his experience.
Very dubious.
Although Giuliani has never held public office, he figured being the son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani should count for something.
That’s apparently why the 35-year-old suggested he has spent parts of five decades in politics.
Of course, the claim doesn’t hold up to the most basic fact-checking, but Giuliani doubled down, saying his dad’s first campaign was in 1989 ― when the younger Giuliani would have been 4 years old.
The video version of Giuliani’s dubious claim is even better.
Twitter users dragged Giuliani for the B.S. claim.
Of course, many people had a hard time understanding just how involved a 4-year-old could be in a political campaign, since he obviously wasn’t involved in policy discussions.
One person helpfully provide context by showing the young Giuliani mugging it up at his Dad’s first mayoral inauguration ― though whether that counts as being in “public service” is a point of debate.