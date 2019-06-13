Andrew McCabe Says It’s Time For Impeachment Inquiries Into Trump

CNN’s Chris Cuomo asked McCabe on “Cuomo Prime Time” if he believes “an impeachment inquiry is warranted based on what you understand and what has come out of the Mueller report.” McCabe responded, “Absolutely.”

“I think we are clearly there with the results of the special counsel team,” he told Cuomo. “There are so many witnesses who could provide important essential testimony to Congress that can only be done in the scope of an impeachment inquiry.”

An impeachment inquiry is "absolutely" warranted based on what has come out of the Mueller report, former acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe tells @ChrisCuomo. "...We are clearly there with the results of the special counsel team...I think that action should be taken immediately." pic.twitter.com/C0TwNKgIEU — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) June 14, 2019

The ex-FBI official added that “action should be taken immediately,” regardless of whether an inquiry actually leads to impeachment.

“I think the American people have a right to hear from the witnesses and understand exactly what actions the president engaged in, and they have the opportunity to factor that information into their decisions, their voting decisions, whatever that might be going forward,” McCabe said. “The time has come to get that information out.”

Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired McCabe in March 2018, two days before he was set to retire after more than two decades at the FBI. The firing came after an inspector general’s report said McCabe misled Justice Department investigators about his role in directing other FBI officials to speak to the media about his involvement in a public corruption investigation into the Clinton Foundation.

McCabe claimed he was fired because memos he wrote documenting his interactions with Trump could corroborate former FBI Director James Comey’s accounts of interactions with the president. Comey, who was fired in May 2017, wrote similar memos documenting the president’s behavior.

McCabe submitted the memos to former special counsel Robert Mueller in the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. Many saw Sessions’ decision to fire McCabe as an attempt to interfere with Mueller’s investigation, which has since concluded.