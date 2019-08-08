Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe Sues Over Firing

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe filed suit Thursday over his 2018 dismissal, accusing former Attorney General Jeff Sessions and current FBI Director Christopher Wray of serving as President Donald Trump’s “personal enforcers” and catering to the president’s “unlawful whims” by firing him two days before retirement.

McCabe, who served as acting director of the bureau after Trump fired James Comey, accused Sessions and Wray of acquiescing to Trump’s “improper and unlawful desires” to target him for political reasons.

“Trump purposefully and intentionally caused the unlawful actions of Defendants and other Executive Branch subordinates that led to Plaintiff’s demotion and purported termination,” the lawsuit states. “It was Trump’s unconstitutional plan and scheme to discredit and remove DOJ and FBI employees who were deemed to be his partisan opponents because they were not politically loyal to him.”

Read the lawsuit below.

