Fox News Analyst: 'Hard To Quantify' How Badly Trump Betrayed The Constitution

Fox News contributor Andrew McCarthy said Thursday there is no doubt the presidency of Donald Trump was “indelibly stained” by his conduct during his final weeks in office.

In a podcast interview with Mediaite’s Aidan McLaughlin, McCarthy said he couldn’t recall anything as bad from an American president as Trump’s weeks-long riling up of his supporters with election fraud lies following his loss to President Joe Biden.

“I can’t think of any other president, if you (don’t) just take January 6 by itself, but this whole continuum from November 3rd up until he left office, that’s as bad as anything I’m aware of in American history from an American president,” said McCarthy, a columnist for National Review.

Trump was impeached by the House for inciting the deadly U.S. Capitol riot and is currently being tried in the Senate.

Trump’s pressuring of then-Vice President Mike Pence in early January to “not count the state’s electoral votes” was “wrong on so many levels,” said McCarthy.

“It’s hard to quantify what a betrayal of the Constitution that is,” he added.

McCarthy, a former Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, added that he hoped Trump’s presidency would eventually be remembered as a “historical aberration.”