Andrew McCarthy Rescues ‘Sex And The City’ First Look With Hilarious Photoshop

There will never be enough sex in “Sex and the City” without Kim Cattrall.

HBO Max last week released its first look at “And Just Like That,” the limited-series sequel to the iconic early-aughts series “SATC.”

The image shows stars Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbes), Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie Bradshaw) and Kristin Davis (Charlotte York) strutting down a Manhattan street.

HBO Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in “And Just Like That.”

Conspicuously missing was Cattrall (the treasured trollop Samantha Jones), who will not be reprising her role because she’s as disinterested in the revival as most modern bargoers are in Cosmos.

But Cattrall’s indifference didn’t make the image any less jarring for fans. And that includes Andrew McCarthy, who starred in “Mannequin” with Cattrall.

I thought they’d never call pic.twitter.com/Fn3OLR09q8 — Andrew McCarthy (@AndrewTMcCarthy) July 11, 2021

On Sunday, McCarthy tweeted an altered version of the “And Just Like That” first look by comedian H. Alan Scott. The edited image shows McCarthy’s character Jonathan Switcher carrying Cattrell’s character Emmy, the titular mannequin in the 1987 comedy.

“I thought they’d never call,” McCarthy captioned the post.

McCarthy wasn’t the only “SATC” fan who felt like their soul stumbled in stilettos after glimpsing the “And Just Like That” first look.

To see some more hilarious fixes of the image, channel your inner Samantha and go down.

