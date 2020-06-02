Fox News senior judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano on Monday slammed President Donald Trump’s response to the nationwide protests that have erupted following the death of George Floyd.

“We are witnessing failure of leadership from the bottom to the top,” Napolitano, a former New Jersey Superior Court judge, said on Fox News Radio’s “Fox Across America with Jimmy Failla.”

Napolitano criticized Trump, who he has repeatedly called out in recent years, for telling governors in a Monday call to “dominate” protesters.

He also slammed Trump’s tweeting of inflammatory language about the demonstrations.

“These words make things worse. They don’t lighten the tension. They exacerbate it,” Napolitano argued.

Elsewhere in the interview, Napolitano criticized the leadership of some governors and questioned why Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was only charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter in the death of Floyd.

“That is hardly this case,” he said. “This is first-degree murder.”

Listen to Napolitano’s comments from the 39:22 mark here: