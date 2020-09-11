Fox News Analyst And Longtime Trump Friend: ‘More Likely Than Not’ He Insulted War Dead

Fox News senior judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano has explained why he believes, as a longtime friend of Donald Trump, it is “more likely than not” the president did actually insult fallen U.S. troops during a visit to France in 2018.

Napolitano addressed Trump’s reported slurring of American service members as “suckers” and “losers” — which was first reported by The Atlantic last week and has since been confirmed by multiple outlets, including Fox News — in his latest column for the conservative network’s website published Thursday.

Trump denies making the disparaging comments.

Napolitano, a former New Jersey Superior Court judge, noted how he’s been a friend of the president since 1987 and that they still “to this day” speak on the phone “from time to time over matters public and private.”

But “to be Trump’s friend does not immunize one from Trump’s wrath,” wrote Napolitano, who said the president “expects total loyalty, particularly from those in the media, and he will not hesitate to attack his friends publicly should he hear anything from them that displeases him.”

Napolitano recalled Trump attacking him on Twitter over a TV appearance in which he talked about the Russia investigation. They later brushed the incident off in a call.

“I provide this brief personal background as a setting for an analysis of this ‘losers’ and ‘suckers’ allegation. It appears more likely than not that he did say these things,” said Napolitano. “I say this because ― for better or worse ― Donald Trump is unfiltered. He often says what first comes to his mind without thinking of the likely consequences ― including the hurt ― his words could produce. And he believes he can repair any hurt with more words.”

