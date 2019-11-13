Fox News senior judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano said one of the main arguments Republicans are using in defense of President Donald Trump doesn’t hold a lot of legal water.

With the first public impeachment hearings set to begin on Wednesday, some of Trump’s supporters in the GOP claim that withholding aid from Ukraine to pressure the country into investigating his political rivals wasn’t an impeachable offense.

Napolitano said that argument was not going to cut it.

“It is clearly impeachable,” he told host Neil Cavuto on Tuesday. “Because the president requested something that’s criminal to ask for: ‘Can you help my campaign?’”

Napolitano noted Trump “didn’t say it that way, but he basically said, ‘I need a favor.’” Indeed, Trump even used the phrase: “I would like you to do us a favor though” during the call.

See Napolitano’s full discussion with Cavuto below: