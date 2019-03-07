Fox News analyst and former judge Andrew Napolitano warned that President Donald Trump had a bad week the likes of which he won’t survive again.

On top of that, the House of Representatives moved to block Trump’s declaration of a national emergency on the U.S.-Mexico border, and The New York Times reported that Trump had overruled intelligence agencies to demand his son-in-law obtain a security clearance, despite concerns. Oh, and Democrats launched a widespread investigation into Trump, his family and his business dealings, which resulted in document requests from 81 individuals, entities and agencies close to the president ― including his two sons.

“The president has serious and powerful tormentors whom he cannot overcome by mockery alone. He needs to do more than demean them with acerbic tweets, because many of those tormentors can legally cause him real harm,” Napolitano wrote. “Can President Trump survive all this? Yes — but not if he has another week like the last one.”

When Napolitano’s column came out, former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort had still not been sentenced to 47 months in prison, far below the guideline sentencing range for his crimes. Trump had not yet publicly responded to Manafort’s sentencing as of Thursday evening.

Napolitano has regularly cautioned the president. In January on Fox News, he warned that Trump was in “dangerous waters” as the president threatened to declare a national emergency to obtain more funding for his proposed U.S.-Mexico border wall. He also offered some sobering feedback for the president late last year, predicting that Trump would have to speak with special counsel Robert Mueller “one way or another” about Mueller’s investigation into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 presidential election.