Andrew Tate Reportedly Arrested In Romania In Human Trafficking Case

Andrew Tate, an internet influencer known for spreading deeply misogynistic views, was reportedly arrested and detained in Bucharest, Romania, on Thursday in connection with a human trafficking investigation.

Romanian police executed search warrants and arrested four suspects ― two British and two Romanian nationals ― with suspected involvement in human trafficking, rape and forming an organized crime group, according to the country’s Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism.

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate were among them, according to Reuters, which published images of Andrew Tate being escorted by Romanian police. The suspects will be detained for 24 hours, Romanian authorities said.

“The four suspects ... appear to have created an organized crime group with the purpose of recruiting, housing and exploiting women by forcing them to create pornographic content meant to be seen on specialised websites for a cost,” prosecutors said, according to a Reuters translation.

A lawyer for the brothers confirmed their detention to Reuters.

The brothers grew up in England but moved to Romania several years ago. Andrew Tate told The Mirror earlier this year that they ran a lucrative business selling webcam calls to lingerie-clad women.

The Tate brothers were questioned by law enforcement in April, when Romanian police raided Andrew Tate’s home as part of a human trafficking investigation.

Romania’s Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism did not immediately return a request for comment.

Andrew Tate, a U.S.-born former kickboxer, has been banned from multiple social media platforms over his sexist rhetoric. In 2017, he tweeted that women “must bare [sic] some responsibility” for being raped. He was kicked off of the reality TV show “Big Brother” in 2016 when a video surfaced appearing to show him attacking a woman.