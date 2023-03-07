USC lineman Andrew Vorhees could have packed it in after tearing a knee ligament at the NFL Combine.

Instead, the 6-foot-6-inch, 310-pound offensive guard put on a brace, hobbled to the testing area on crutches, and showed off his strength. (Watch the video below.)

Vorhees on Monday turned in the best bench-press performance among all players, pumping out 38 fair reps of a 225-pound barbell. The next closest had 34.

Advertisement

Vorhees was projected by NFL.com to be an eventual starter, but being diagnosed with a torn ACL on Monday and the long recovery ahead may hurt his status in April’s NFL Draft.

His feat at the combine, however, leaves little doubt about his determination.

“Looking forward to the future,” he said.