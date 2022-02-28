Proud Boys Leader Yells Racist Slurs Before Attacking Black Woman

Andrew Walls, a leader of the Akron-Canton chapter of the Proud Boys in Ohio, was charged after he appeared to be caught on camera shouting racial slurs at a Black woman and then punching her in the face. Twitter

A chapter leader in the far-right Proud Boys extremist gang was charged with assault Sunday in Akron, Ohio, after he was recorded shouting racial epithets at a black woman and then sucker-punching her in the face.

A man police identified as Andrew Walls, 26, was caught on video outside a bar in the early hours of Sunday, stumbling and scuffling with other patrons while spewing a torrent of racial slurs. His victim, 23-year-old Cameron Morgan, was passing by with a friend when she heard Walls and others around him screaming “Fucking niggers.”

She later told her father that she confronted Walls after realizing she was the only Black person around.

“We were like ... ‘You can’t say that. That’s not OK,’” she told her dad, local teacher and former sportswriter David Lee Morgan Jr., who recorded the conversation and provided a transcript to HuffPost.

Video taken by Cameron Morgan’s friend shows what happened next: Walls squares up, points his finger at Morgan, and repeats the racist slur, adding: “Bitch, shut your mouth.” He then cocks his right fist and punches her directly in the face, the impact of which releases a blood-curdling pop.

Morgan was treated for a concussion.

WARNING: The video below contains graphic violence and racist language.

Please! I need to press charges! I’m heartbroken and sick to my stomach. pic.twitter.com/42nddAm5gh — David Lee Morgan, Jr. (@DavidLeeMorgan) February 27, 2022

Walls kept going after the recording ended, and dragged Cameron into the street by her hair, her father said. She was shaken up, he said, and left the scene without initially calling police.

But once the video began to make the rounds on social media Sunday, activists quickly identified the assailant as Walls. They also unearthed a previous story about him in the local Akron Beacon Journal, which identified him as the vice president of the Akron-Canton chapter of the Proud Boys.

According to this article (with photo) Andrew Walls is also the vice-president of the Akron-Canton chapter of the Proud Boys. https://t.co/mv9ZThIxBL — Steven Sean Laing (@Venusisaband) February 27, 2022

Though Walls wasn’t wearing his Proud Boys uniform — a black and yellow Fred Perry polo — during the assault, his membership in the gang suggests a predisposition for violence and bigotry. The Proud Boys, designated as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center and a terrorist organization by Canada, have close ties to white supremacist groups and other extremists, and violence is literally written into their rules. (The gang’s highest rank, known as the Fourth Degree, is given only to members who commit a significant act of violence “for the cause.”)

Walls’ chapter didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reached by phone Sunday, David Morgan’s voice trembled as he recalled waking up to see a video on his phone of his daughter being assaulted.

“Soon as we saw it, I was in tears,” he said. “I just cried, because, I just watched somebody punch my daughter, who wouldn’t hurt a fly.

Morgan said his daughter went to an urgent care clinic and was treated for a concussion after she saw stars and blacked out. Her face swelled up temporarily, to the point where she couldn’t move her jaw.

“She couldn’t really open up her mouth to eat,” he said.

Walls was charged with possessing a firearm while intoxicated and assault, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. The severity of Cameron’s injuries may lead to his assault charge being upgraded to a felony, the Akron Beacon Journal reports. Akron police are also considering an added ethnic intimidation charge.

David Morgan said the revelation of Walls’ Proud Boys affiliation changed everything for him. He said he was aware of the gang and the national tour of political violence they’d been on since their founding in 2016, but he “never thought it would hit home until today.”