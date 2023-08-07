Former federal prosecutor Andrew Weissmann on Sunday summarized how bad things could currently be for Donald Trump, had he not been president.

Weissmann, talking to MSNBC’s Jen Psaki, said Trump’s online threat last week that, “If you go after me, I’m coming after you!”, following his indictment over his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election, would be treated very differently if he had not occupied the White House.

The post on Trump’s Truth Social platform prompted prosecutors to seek a protective order from U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan with regards to evidence in the case. Trump denies the charges.

Weissmann reminded Psaki how Trump is out on bail and said that “any other defendant who did this” would likely be remanded. That would mean being “sent to jail and would have to await trial in jail,” he clarified.

Watch the video here: