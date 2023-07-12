Ex-Prosecutor Nails What Trump's Latest Legal Move Really Means

Former federal prosecutor Andrew Weissmann is putting Donald Trump on notice over his latest legal maneuver.

Attorneys for the former president, who was indicted on 37 federal counts in the classified documents scandal, this week asked to delay the trial until after the 2024 election.

Advertisement

It’s currently scheduled to begin in December.

Weissmann found that request to be very curious.

“If you are innocent and want to be vindicated, you ask for a trial before the election,” he wrote on Twitter. “If you are guilty and want to run on victimization, without being undermined by facts and law, you don’t.”

Weissmann has previously warned that the case against Trump is a strong one ― especially given an audio recording of the former president bragging that he had classified documents in his possession after leaving the White House.

In the same audio, Trump admits that he didn’t declassify them while he was still president.

“This is game over if you are following the facts and the law,” Weissmann told MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell last month. “He’s charged with having classified information and knowing that he had classified information.”

He added that the audio is just one piece of “a massive mountain of evidence” against the former president.

Advertisement