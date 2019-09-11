Andrew Yang Has A ‘Big' Surprise In Store For The Democratic Debate

Democratic candidate Andrew Yang has a very mysterious “big” surprise in store for the third presidential debate Thursday.

After a week that included crowd-surfing, slam-dunks and suspenseful tweets, it’s hard to know what to expect.

Yang was up in the polls this week when he clocked within the top six polling candidates Tuesday and has quite literally been riding the popularity wave, sharing footage on Sunday as he crowd-surfed at a California campaign event:

On Monday night, “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah pointed out Yang’s lack of media coverage and subsequent increase in stunts.

“He’s not getting a ton of media coverage, so he’s out there getting that attention for himself,” Noah said in the segment.

“Crowd-surfing, playing basketball, doing the cupid shuffle.... Only problem is, Andrew, you realize, you’re going to have to keep escalating your stunts.”

“At this rate, in six months he’s going to have to go full Tom Cruise,” Noah said.

Yang was quick to own it, sharing his own version of Noah’s clip alongside a hint there was something planned for Thursday’s debate:

He stoked the suspense throughout the week with other possible clues:

It seems to me that ninja-style headwear makes everything cooler. — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) September 11, 2019

For those wondering I will be crowdsurfing in sandals at Thursday’s debate. — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) September 11, 2019

Two words for the debate stage tomorrow night: Gold chain. — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) September 11, 2019

When I see an eight-foot rim I know exactly what to do. 😀 pic.twitter.com/IFVB4EIiRH — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) September 11, 2019

HuffPost has contacted Yang’s campaign for comment.

Should Yang’s teases pan out on Thursday, it won’t be his first time sending shockwaves with his debate performance. He appeared without a tie in previous debates, making him the first male candidate to do so at a national debate on live television.