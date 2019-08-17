Andrew Yang Gets Shoutout From Chance The Rapper After Busting 'Cupid Shuffle' Moves

Who knew Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang could rock the “Cupid Shuffle” in a Jazzercise class? Even Chance the Rapper was impressed.

Something that just happened here is @AndrewYang did Jazzercise. pic.twitter.com/0p9LLebvTG — Michael Kruse (@michaelkruse) August 15, 2019

Before a campaign meeting Thursday in Beaufort, South Carolina, with the Black Chamber of Commerce and city mayor, Yang popped in to say hello at a Jazzercise class in the building. When asked to join in, he stepped up, and a viral video (posted by Politico reporter Michael Kruse) was born.

Yang’s campaign manager Zach Graumann insisted on Twitter that “no one is having more fun” on the campaign trail than Yang.

No one is having more fun on the trail than @AndrewYang #CupidShuffle pic.twitter.com/Af8RntevuA — Zach Graumann (@Zach_Graumann) August 15, 2019

As for Chance the Rapper the “confidence of that head bob” ... “mighta made me #YangGang.” he tweeted.

I can’t be pandered to. But the confidence of that headbob :11 seconds in mighta made me #YangGang https://t.co/5SNVuEyity — The Big Day out now (@chancetherapper) August 16, 2019

Yang responded that he’d “love that.”

Would love that Chance - we are a very wholesome gang. 😀👍 Congrats on your phenomenal work. — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) August 16, 2019