Andrew Yang Crowd Surfs At Southern California Campaign Event

Andrew Yang got a big lift from his fans Sunday.
The Democratic presidential candidate crowd surfed during a campaign event in Costa Mesa, California.
The wave of support occurred at a packed Democratic Presidential Forum organized by Asian American and Pacific Islander groups. The tech entrepreneur spoke to hundreds of voters alongside billionaire impeachment activist Tom Steyer and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii).
Yang apparently likes to get physical on the stump. Chance the Rapper said he nearly went “Yang Gang” in August when he spotted a video on Twitter showing Yang rocking the Cupid Shuffle in a South Carolina Jazzercise class.
Supporters also loved the newest stunt:
