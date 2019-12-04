Andrew Yang's Campaign Contacted FBI Over Emailed Death Threats

Andrew Yang’s presidential campaign said Tuesday that it had contacted the FBI after receiving several death threats targeting the New York entrepreneur and his staff.

The Hill, which first reported the news, said Yang’s campaign had received several disturbing emails from a user named “HitmanYang” who threatened to shoot the Democratic presidential hopeful and members of his campaign team while they were visiting New Hampshire this week.

NEW: Andrew Yang's campaign says it has contacted the FBI after it received death threats during latest swing through New Hampshire https://t.co/9zDUaestoO — Jesse Byrnes (@jessebyrnes) December 4, 2019

The Hill noted that one of the emails suggested that more than one person may have been involved in the written threats.

“Recently, the campaign received threats via email regarding the candidate and specific public events. Due to certain specific information contained in the emails, and out of an abundance of caution, we immediately contacted the FBI and local enforcement and have been working with them,” a Yang aide told the outlet.

“The candidate’s safety and the safety of the public at-large is our utmost priority and we’ll continue to stay alert while following the guidance of law enforcement to take any necessary security measures,” the aide added.

New Hampshire had a blast as always - thank you for the incredible support. We will make history together. Will be announcing #yanggang New Year’s Eve in New Hampshire details soon! 😀🙏🇺🇸🎉 — Andrew Yang🧢 (@AndrewYang) December 4, 2019

Yang’s campaign trip to New Hampshire included a town hall in Hanover on Monday and a campaign office opening in Manchester on Tuesday, NBC News reported, adding that a police officer was present at the Manchester event.

As news began circulating of the death threats, Yang posted a message to Twitter reassuring his supporters.

“Don’t worry about it,” he wrote.

Don’t worry about it. — Andrew Yang🧢 (@AndrewYang) December 4, 2019