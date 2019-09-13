Tweeters' Reaction To Andrew Yang's 'Democracy Dollars' Idea Is So On The Money

Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang re-floated his idea of “democracy dollars” during Thursday’s debate, and Twitter users’ responses were so money.
The entrepreneur suggested the way to reform campaign finance laws was to wash lobbyist cash out of the process “with people-powered money.”
“My proposal is that we give every American 100 democracy dollars that you can only give to candidates and causes that you like,” he explained.
Yang’s plan (similar to one proposed by Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), who dropped out of the 2020 race in August) provided plenty of comic fodder for people online:
