Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang’s campaign announced it raised $10 million in the year’s third quarter, more than tripling the $2.8 million he took in during the second quarter.

The campaign said it has $6.3 million in cash on hand, which it intends to use to build up its grassroots networks in early primary and caucus states.

Campaign manager Zach Graumann said in an emailed statement that the money haul puts Yang, a political newcomer who began his race as a virtual unknown, in position to compete through Super Tuesday on March 3. The 16 Democratic nominating contests that day will allocate roughly 40% of the party’s convention delegates.

Among those candidates reporting so far, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) led all of the Democratic contenders in Q3 contributions with $25.3 million. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and former Vice President Joe Biden ― who have been leading the race in recent polls ― have yet to release their figures.

Yang, a 44-year-old entrepreneur and lawyer from New York, has gained a following through his “freedom dividend” proposal that would provide $1,000 a month to every American 18 years of age and older. He touts the payment as necessary to offset the escalating effects of automation in the workplace.

He also has proposed a federal program to research geoengineering, a catch-all term for technologies that could counter the effects of global warming.