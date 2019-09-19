Woman Says Andrew Yang Fired Her For Being Married

Lucas Jackson / Reuters Entrepreneur Andrew Yang speaks on the second night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit on July 31, 2019.

NEW YORK ― A former employee of Manhattan Prep says that Democratic presidential candidate and former Manhattan Prep CEO Andrew Yang fired her in 2007 because he did not believe she would want to “continue working as hard” after she was married.

In an essay published by the Gotham Gazette on Thursday evening, Kimberly Watkins writes that on her third day back to work from her honeymoon, “Andrew Yang fired me. Our private discussion, in his office with the door closed, began with Andrew’s remarks that because I was married, I wouldn’t want to continue working as hard as I had been. That as a wife, I’d be focused on my new life.”

Watkins is expected to appear at a public hearing on pay equity in New York City on Thursday night, which is hosted by the NYC Commission on Gender Equity, the Commission on Human Rights and the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection. The co-chair of the Commission on Gender Equity is Chirlane McCray, the wife of New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who is also running for president.

According to Watkins, Yang had promoted her to senior director shortly after he started at Manhattan Prep and she had “hit all of [her] growth targets.” As an at-will employee, she could be terminated at any time, and Watkins says that she received a monthly payment for two years after she was fired. Manhattan Prep was acquired by test-prep giant Kaplan in 2009, and Yang walked away with what he described as “some number in the millions.”

“Since the termination was couched for me, as a ‘freedom to move on’ narrative, the deal Andrew Yang offered me was commensurate with what he believed I deserved, a monthly payment for no longer working,” writes Watkins. “Sounds a lot like Yang’s ‘freedom dividend’ platform doesn’t it?... Rather than governing our way into a sustainable economy, Yang’s plan absolves the government from overseeing companies that could render countless workers obsolete.”

HuffPost has not independently verified Watkin’s account at this time. We have reached out to the Yang campaign and Manhattan Prep for comment and will update this piece accordingly.

In 2017, women were nearly twice as likely to report an experience of gender discrimination at work. Big life changes, like marriage and child-rearing, also play a role in the conversation about the gender pay gap. In a 2016 Pew survey, mothers were twice as likely as fathers to report that taking time off after the birth or adoption of a child negatively impacted their career.

During his presidential campaign, Yang has been outspoken about pay inequity, specifically about the role that gender plays in that inequity.

“We have to give women the economic freedom to be able to improve their own situations and start businesses,” he said during the July 31 Democratic presidential debate. “We know that women do more of the unrecognized and uncompensated work in our society. It will not change unless we change it.”

His campaign website also has a policy page on the fight for equal pay.