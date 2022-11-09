Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) made a joke about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) “finding the hammer” days after her husband was attacked by a hammer-wielding assailant.

The attacker broke into the Pelosi home, allegedly looking for the House speaker to kidnap her and “break her kneecaps,” according to police. The attack on Paul Pelosi left him hospitalized for six days as he underwent surgery for a skull fracture and received treatment for other injuries.

But Biggs ― who reportedly sought a pardon from President Donald Trump in the days after the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol ― used that as fodder for a joke at an event on Tuesday.

“We’re gonna show Nancy Pelosi the door very shortly. Don’t let it hit you on the backside, Nancy,” he said Tuesday. “She’s losing the gavel but finding the hammer. Too soon? Is that too soon?”

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ): “[Speaker Nancy Pelosi] is losing the gavel but finding the hammer. Too soon? Is that too soon?” pic.twitter.com/29em6jJWJ8 — The Recount (@therecount) November 9, 2022

Critics on Twitter called him out:

What a disgusting person. Not to mention an instigator of a violent insurrection. https://t.co/atqC0tRUMn — Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) November 9, 2022

The cruelty is the point … https://t.co/ctTlUnIsyL — Kurt Bardella (@kurtbardella) November 9, 2022

I’m going to say this as politely as I can muster. People sometimes ask me how I feel about the current slate of Arizona republicans. I dunno. You tell me. How should I feel about this? https://t.co/azLj6rGG75 — Dominic "Still 99.7% Non-Spoilery" Armato (@SkilletDoux) November 9, 2022

What a disgusting prick. https://t.co/yljpcoGumN — 🇺🇦🗳Catherine’s Votes Dem 4 Harm Reduction 💙🗳 (@CMargaronis) November 9, 2022

Absolutely horrible people and its laughed off. https://t.co/U8QueMeepi — RedDirtSport (@RedDirtSport) November 9, 2022

These people are truly disgusting. https://t.co/jcePQAwm7J — Alex 🥑 ⟬⟭ 🏳️‍🌈 🇲🇽 ⟭⟬ (@aleximenez) November 9, 2022