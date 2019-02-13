Andy Cohen Reveals First Official Photo Of Baby, Talks ‘Surreal’ Birth

Andy Cohen is a proud new father to his baby boy, Benjamin Allen Cohen.

The first official photo of Cohen’s newborn son debuted Wednesday on the cover of People magazine, where the “Real Housewives” creator shared their “surreal” birthing story with the world and how he’s adjusting to fatherhood.

After announcing he was expecting a baby on his late-night talk show in January, Cohen welcomed his first child via surrogacy the following month and named him after his own grandfather.

“He was so alert for the first two hours, he never fell asleep and his eyes were wide open,” Cohen told People. “And he was quiet, he didn’t cry, he was just calm and I just ... it was amazing.”

Cohen, who’s often described himself as the “most talkative,” said he had “no words” for what it felt like to hold the baby in his arms.

Cohen already shared a few peeks at the newborn on Instagram, including one in which father and son are flying on a private plane, but he kept the baby’s face under wraps until the big cover reveal.

The late-night host said he was in the delivery room during his son’s birth and even cut the umbilical cord himself before the doctors handed the baby over for skin-to-skin contact. “It was really surreal,” he said.

“I was in the delivery room. I had been hoping that he would have a full head of hair, and he really overdelivered,” he recalled. “That was the first thing you see, the head of hair coming out. And I was amazed.”

Cohen said he’ll “forever be indebted” to the incredible surrogate who helped bring his child into the world.

“She was in California. Surrogacy is illegal in so many states, including New York. I don’t understand why. It’s a voluntary process, obviously,” he explained. “My surrogate just viewed it as, she was giving me the ultimate gift. She gave me life.”

Cohen explained that he first discovered the surrogate was pregnant while he was on a lunch break during the most recent “Southern Charm” reunion special.

“I was in my dressing room in tears,” the 50-year-old recalled. “That was the moment for me where I was like, whoa.”

And while Cohen said he never expected to be raising a baby without a partner, he’s comforted by the support and the “swarm of women around me” showing baby Ben plenty of love.