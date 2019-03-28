Andy Cohen Likens Baby Son To ’The 40-Year-Old Virgin' With Adorable Photo

Is Andy Cohen’s baby son a dead ringer for Steve Carell in “The 40-Year-Old Virgin”?

That’s what the TV producer appeared to hint at on Wednesday when he shared this adorable snap of little Benjamin to Instagram:

“The 40-Day-Old Virgin,” Cohen captioned the cute photo of his son (who is now actually more than 50 days old).

Compare the picture to the hit 2005 film’s promo poster:

Kevin Winter via Getty Images

Cohen, 50, may have a point.