Andy Cohen Likens Baby Son To ’The 40-Year-Old Virgin' With Adorable Photo

Is Andy Cohen’s baby son a dead ringer for Steve Carell in “The 40-Year-Old Virgin”?
That’s what the TV producer appeared to hint at on Wednesday when he shared this adorable snap of little Benjamin to Instagram:
“The 40-Day-Old Virgin,” Cohen captioned the cute photo of his son (who is now actually more than 50 days old).
Compare the picture to the hit 2005 film’s promo poster:
Cohen, 50, may have a point.
He welcomed his son into the world via surrogate on Feb. 4 and has been updating his 3.2 million Instagram followers with images of the infant ever since. Check out some of the cutest ones below: