Andy Cohen Drops Baby Gender Reveal On New Year's Eve Broadcast

In a New Year’s Eve surprise, Andy Cohen revealed the gender of his baby-to-be on live television before the ball dropped.

Co-hosting CNN’s coverage of the Times Square celebration with the network’s Anderson Cooper, Cohen made the big announcement.

“It’s a boy, and I’ve got to tell you something ― I cannot wait to meet this boy,” Cohen said. “I’m so excited. I think about nothing else.”

Cohen described the joyous event as one he didn’t expect, nothing that “when I was growing up and when we were growing up ... I just never thought it would be possible as a gay man to grow up and have a family and then here we are in 2018 almost ’19 and anything is possible and I’m so grateful to a wonderful surrogate that I’m working with.”

The Cohen-Cooper team rang in the New Year together for the second time for CNN following the 2017 firing of comedian Kathy Griffin after she posted a photo of herself holding a fake severed head made to look like President Donald Trump.