Andy Cohen's Son Benjamin Gets His Irish Up On St. Patrick's Day

They wore adorable matching shamrock pajamas, but their moods were different.

Looks like the kid was feeling more blue than green.

A smiling Andy Cohen posed with his wailing baby son, Benjamin, on St. Patrick’s Day.

If Benjamin, born Feb. 4, were only old enough to know that he and his pop were wearing matching pajamas with a motif of shamrocks, Snoopy and Woodstock. That could cheer up almost anyone!

And not to nitpick, but shouldn’t Cohen’s faithful dog, Wacha, be wearing a green bandanna?

Anyway, fellas, hope the day got better from there.

In just a few decades or so, you can both cry in your green beer together.

