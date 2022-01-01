Andy Cohen Says 'Sayonara Sucker!' To Bill De Blasio In New Year's Eve Rant On CNN

Andy Cohen kicked off 2022 with a spirited rant on CNN about former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Cohen and CNN’s Anderson Cooper hosted the network’s New Year’s Eve program, a tradition that involves the pair taking shots every hour on the hour, interviewing celebrities about their resolutions and giggling. Shortly after midnight, Cooper urged Cohen to “tell us something” ― prompting the host of Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live” to take a deep breath, place his hands on his hips and let the insults fly.

“Watching Mayor de Blasio do his ‘victory lap’ dance after four years of the crappiest term as the mayor of New York ― the only thing that Democrats and Republicans can agree on is what a horrible mayor he has been, so sayonara sucker!” Cohen said. “2022! It’s a new year.”

Andy Cohen just dragged Bill DeBlasio up and down 7th Avenue #CNNNYE pic.twitter.com/5m1DEVvZwx — Wes Reynolds (@WesReynolds1) January 1, 2022

“Don’t go on a rant. Don’t go on a rant!” Cooper begged his co-host. “This is how you want to start the new year?”

Cohen was undeterred, continuing his remarks as Eric Adams stepped up to be sworn in as the new mayor of New York City.

“Guess what? I have a feeling I’m gonna be standing right here next year and you know who I’m not going to be looking at, dancing as the city comes apart? You!” Cohen added, motioning in de Blasio’s direction.

In a tweet Saturday morning, Cohen alluded to the drunken broadcast, saying he’d been “a bit overserved.”

🌧 good morning! 🌧. Um, I was a bit overserved last night…. 🥴 — Andy Cohen (@Andy) January 1, 2022

Cohen’s complaints may be a New Year’s tradition. He made similar comments moments after midnight on Jan. 1, 2021, when he complained about de Blasio’s dancing and exasperatedly shouted for the then-mayor to “do something with this city!”