Bravo's Andy Cohen Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Andy Cohen, producer and host of Bravo TV’s “Watch What Happens Live,” announced Friday that he tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

“After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus,” the TV host posted on Instagram, saying he was “putting a pin in” working on his show for now so he could “focus on getting better.”

Cohen also urged people to “stay home and take care of themselves.”

Cohen is the latest celebrity to test positive for COVID-19 after actors Tom Hanks and Idris Elba did so earlier this month.

Cohen lives in New York, where Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) announced a strict new mandate earlier Friday for people statewide to “stay indoors” unless performing or seeking an “essential” service.

Cases of COVID-19 have grown rapidly in the U.S. in recent weeks, with more than 15,000 cases across all 50 states and more than 200 deaths as of Friday.