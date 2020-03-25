Andy Cohen Says 'Very Worst Part' Of Having Coronavirus Isn't Even The Symptoms

Parenting in the time of the coronavirus is presenting quite the challenge for Andy Cohen.

The “Watch What Happens Live” host, who announced Friday that he tested positive for COVID-19, revealed he’s self-isolating away from his 1-year-old son, Benjamin Allen, as the virus is “working its way through my body.”

His nanny is taking care of the toddler while father and son are separated.

“I’ll tell you what I know from the nanny cam and from videos, because I can’t see him, which is the very worst part,” Cohen said on SiriusXM’s “Jeff Lewis Live.” “But he’s great, and his nanny (tested) negative.”

While some children have contracted the virus, adults make up most of the known cases to date, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as the tally continues to rise in major cities across the United States.

The Bravo personality has been quarantined in his New York City apartment, where he planned to broadcast his late night show before he was diagnosed with the respiratory virus.

“As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we’re putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better,” he wrote on Instagram. “I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves.”

The symptoms, Cohen said on SiriusXM, have been “horrible,” as he’s almost lost his appetite entirely and has no sense of smell. The “Most Talkative” author has been “forcing himself” to eat soup in recent days, joking that he looks forward to a pizza-heavy diet.

The 51-year-old estimated that he’s on the sixth day of his coronavirus experience.

“I have these moments every day where I’m like, ‘Oh, wait, I think I feel totally better,’ and then, like, 10 minutes later, I’m like, ‘Ughhhh,’” he explained.

Cohen, who welcomed his son via surrogate in February 2019, commemorated his child’s first birthday on Instagram last month with an adorable photo of the newborn moments after his arrival.

“One year ago tonight, I sat alone in a hospital room with my newborn son pondering our future,” he captioned the post. “I didn’t know then how his smile would brighten my day, what simple joy each new progression of his growth would bring, and most of all what a lovely boy he would become. I am so grateful to my surrogate in California who made this all possible, and for every day of our first year... and can’t wait for the next. Happy Birthday sweet little Ben.”