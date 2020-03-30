'Watch What Happens Live' Returning After Andy Cohen's Coronavirus Diagnosis

You can’t keep Andy Cohen down for long.

The Bravo TV personality announced the return of his talk show “Watch What Happens Live” on Monday, 10 days after he tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The new episodes will be shot at Cohen’s New York apartment and ― in keeping with social distancing protocol ― will feature guests joining by video chat. Nene Leakes, Lisa Rinna and Jerry O’Connell are set to appear on Monday’s installment, with Brittany Cartwright, John Mayer and Kyle Richards among those slated for later in the week. All production staff will work remotely.

“My show has always been something of a little coffee klatch, party-line type show,” Cohen, who has been in self-quarantine since March 20, told Variety. “And this seemed like a very natural extension of not only the show, but obviously the times that we’re in right now.”

He shared the news with fans on Instagram with a photo of himself looking happy and healthy at home.

If that eclectic and pleasantly kitschy backdrop looks familiar, that’s because the designs for Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live” clubhouse were loosely based on his actual apartment.

Cohen, 51, was among the first celebrities to speak out about his COVID-19 diagnosis, following Idris Elba, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson.

On SiriusXM’s “Andy Cohen Live” show Monday, he said he was “feeling back and better than ever.”

“It took about 10 or 11 days, I would say, to work through my system,” he explained. “I am so happy to be feeling good, and this is the first bit of normalcy that I’ve had in some time, so it’s great to be back with my family here.”

The worst part about his time in quarantine, he said last week, has been being separated from his 1-year-old son, Benjamin Allen. A nanny took care of the toddler.

Several talk show hosts, including Samantha Bee, Ellen DeGeneres and Jimmy Kimmel, have also been creating content from home so they can follow social distancing guidelines.