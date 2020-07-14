Andy Cohen Vows To Get 'Way Too Personal' In Trailer For New Animated Series

Andy Cohen will use the magic of animation to give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at his high-profile life.

On Tuesday, the Bravo personality unveiled the trailer for “The Andy Cohen Diaries.” Due out July 20 on Quibi, the six-episode animated series features a cartoon Cohen rubbing elbows with stars like Céline Dion and palling around with real-life besties Anderson Cooper and Sarah Jessica Parker. Along the way, he’ll also share insight on becoming a first-time dad to his 1-year-old son, Benjamin Allen.

“After 10 years of hosting a talk show, I feel like my audience and I are connected besties,” Cohen says. “And now I’m doing the thing I’ve been told not to: share all of my super-confidential stories.”

According to press notes, the series is intended as a follow-up to two of Cohen’s books, 2014’s “The Andy Cohen Diaries: A Deep Look at a Shallow Year” and 2016’s “Superficial: More Adventures from the Andy Cohen Diaries.”

Quibi Quibi's "The Andy Cohen Diaries" will feature a guest appearance by Céline Dion.

In the trailer, the “Watch What Happens Live” host promises to dish on a few “embarrassing” moments from his career, allowing fans to “get up close and way too personal.”

The release of “The Andy Cohen Diaries” comes after a tumultuous six months for Cohen. In March, the 52-year-old revealed he’d tested positive for COVID-19, becoming one of the first celebrities to go public about his diagnosis. The illness required him to self-isolate away from his son, who celebrated his first birthday on Feb. 4.

Cohen was eventually able to reunite with Benjamin and resume his “Watch What Happens Live” duties from home. In May, however, he was dealt another heartbreak when he was forced to rehome his dog, Wacha, after the pup demonstrated “signs of aggression” around his son.

Catch the trailer for “The Andy Cohen Diaries” below.

