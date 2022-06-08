Andy Cohen Wants His Kids To Raise His Embryos As Their Own Children

Some parents pressure their children to give them grandkids. Andy Cohen has found, well, a unique variation on that: He wants to give his two kids his own leftover embryos.

In an interview this week with Sirius XM host Jeff Lewis, the Bravo bigwig said he’s thought about what to do with the remaining embryos left over from the birth of his second child, Lucy Eve Cohen, five weeks ago.

Cohen had both Lucy and her brother, Ben, 3, via surrogate, and described them as “biological siblings” though he didn’t use the same surrogate for both births.

He still has three embryos saved, but isn’t considering expanding the family... or is he?

“You know what I’m thinking? This is crazy, but, like, if either of them cannot have kids, maybe in 20 years they’ll defrost their sibling and raise them as a child,” Cohen said. “Is that a weird thought?”

“Yes, it is a weird thought,” Lewis replied, before joking: “I would take your embryo and then sue you for child support.”

You can hear the complete interview below. The embryo comments start around the 14:00 mark.