Andy Cohen Apologizes To Garcelle Beauvais After 'Real Housewives' Reunion Backlash

Bravo TV host Andy Cohen said he has apologized to “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast member Garcelle Beauvais after he and the network were criticized on social media over episodes of the show’s reunion that aired last week.
Cohen said on Monday’s segment of his SiriusXM radio show, “Andy Cohen Live,” that he’s sorry for how he moderated parts of the reunion special. “I really need to sincerely apologize, not only for diverting the topic but for not returning ― even worse ― to the serious conversation that was at hand,” he said, according to a clip published by the Queens of Bravo Instagram account.
During the second installment of the reality TV show’s reunion special, cast member Erika Jayne was asked to address an Instagram story she once posted that showed Beauvais’ memoir, “Love Me As I Am,” in a trash can.
Jayne said that fellow cast mate Lisa Rinna was the one who actually threw the book in the trash and that she merely posted the image in retaliation over a grievance she had with Beauvais.
Rinna explained that she threw Beauvais’ book in the trash because she was upset the actor and former co-host of “The Real” referred to her daughter’s battle with an eating disorder in the memoir. Beauvais and Rinna said during the reunion special that they’d “moved on” from the issue after Beauvais had the reference removed from an audio version and a second edition of the book.
But soon after that exchange, Cohen asked the group how the image of Beauvais’ book in the trash got circulated among cast mates, and then he flippantly diverted the conversation to the backlash Jayne faced at the time for seemingly neglecting to properly recycle items in her trash.
Many “ROBH” viewers on Twitter felt Cohen should have given more time to Rinna’s and Jayne’s behavior and how they bullied Beauvais by throwing her book in the trash and posting it on Instagram.
Some fans of the show have also criticized the reunion special for what they claim are racist undertones and microaggressions.
In the first installment, Beauvais had a tense exchange with cast member Diana Jenkins in which they discussed the racist online attacks Beauvais’ son, Jax, faced on social media over the summer.
Beauvais said that she thought Jenkins could have been behind the bots who unleashed racist remarks against her son. Jenkins denied involvement, but the two engaged in a back-and-forth over threats both of their families have received online.
Many people watching the segment thought Beauvais was being gaslighted by her cast members when she discussed her family’s experience with racist attacks.
In his Monday segment of “Andy Cohen Live,” the host also said that he has a “deep admiration” for Beauvais and that he has since talked to the cast member about the reunion and “should’ve been more in tune with her feelings.”
“I get it,” he said.