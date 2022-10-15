“Watch What Happens Live” host Andy Cohen called on “Gay Shark,” a finned fixture on his program, to reveal its identity and the result delighted an audience at BravoCon on Friday.

Cohen helped unmask the costumed character during Andy’s Legends Ball, an event part of the New York City convention.

Advertisement

Gay Shark, who has appeared several times on Cohen’s program over the years, is a recurring guest on “WWHL” and is no stranger to dance moves as well as runway walks.

Cohen, who told Gay Shark “off with your head” during the event, watched as character revealed itself to be embodied by CNN anchor and New Year’s Eve coverage co-host Anderson Cooper.

Cooper, who shrugged in the costume after the reveal, later busted a dance move in the shark suit.

“You’re going to make me pay for this on New Year’s Eve, aren’t you?” Cohen asked his friend Cooper.

“I am, yeah,” Cooper replied.

Cooper later remarked that the costume made him hot and he was “completely naked” inside the suit.