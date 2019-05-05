Andy Cohen Gives Emotional Awards Speech About Newborn Son

In an emotional acceptance speech at the 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards, Andy Cohen, who was honored for his activism and career as an openly gay industry leader, said he didn’t believe he would one day become a father.

The host of Bravo TV’s “Watch What Happens Live” was given the Vito Russo Award in New York on Saturday night, delivering a personal message to the audience about the birth of baby Benjamin Allen.

“I never thought it could happen,” he said, according to People magazine. “When Benjamin was born three months ago, I looked into his eyes and I saw that there was no hate, no bias, no bigotry — just love. That’s how we come into this world and that is how hopefully one day we will all live in it.”

Cohen, who was welcomed to the stage by close friend Sarah Jessica Parker, appeared to be all smiles at the event, later thanking the actress in an Instagram post featuring photos of the two.

“It was an incredibly powerful night that I won’t forget,” he wrote.

Cohen made history in 2009 as the first openly gay host of a late-night talk show in the U.S. when “Watch What Happens Live” kicked off its first season. He’s routinely used both television and radio platforms to speak out in support of the LGBTQ community, and he worked with CNN anchor Anderson Cooper to raise more than $240,000 following the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida.

Expressing pride in his identity, Cohen vowed to continue his work as an activist.

“To be gay today is something I am so thankful for,” he said. “But the fight is not over, and it’s a fight that I’m committed to ― even more so now that I’m a father.”