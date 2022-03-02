Andy Cohen Blasts 'Bully' Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Over Anti-Transgender Youth Order

The “Watch What Happens Live” host named Abbott as his “Jackhole of the Day,” slammed him as a “bully” for “picking on vulnerable children” with the anti-transgender policy and urged Texans to vote against Abbott in November “like your life depends on it because, for a lot of transgender kids in Texas, it does.” Abbott will face Democrat Beto O’Rourke in the general election.

Cohen slammed the order for going “against the American Medical Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics and everyone who knows that gender-affirming care reduces emotional distress and the risk of suicide in kids who identify as transgender.”

“I can’t believe I have to say this, but there is nothing pro-family about denying children medical care and threatening to rip them from their homes and families,” he added. “To transgender youth in Texas, you belong and I stand with you.”

Watch Cohen’s comments here: