Andy Cohen Has Royal Regrets Over Not Having This Celebrity On 'Watch What Happens Live'

The host told a BravoCon 2023 panel on Saturday that he and his team once passed on having the now-Duchess of Sussex on his show, according to People magazine.

“It was when she was on ‘Suits.’ I didn’t watch ‘Suits.’ And I guess she was pitched and we passed, and as my executive producer said, ‘You really never know who is going to become a duchess,’” Cohen added.

Markle went on to marry Prince Harry and become famous around the globe.

Cohen also speculated on clips that could’ve come out of the appearance including Markle “kiki-ing with me, doing a shot and talking about Vicki Gunvalson” ― a “Real Housewives of Orange County” star ― before telling moderator Rachel Lindsay whether he thinks the duchess would still do “Watch What Happens Live.”

“I don’t think so, I think she’s kind of done with it,” Cohen said. “You know what by the way? I don’t blame her. ‘You passed on me then, you want me now?’ No.”

He later gave his two cents on “Suits,” which saw a growth in popularity after the series was added to Netflix earlier this year.

“It always seemed like a fake show to me,” Cohen said. “I don’t know why. It’s shot in Canada, is it a parody of a show? Is it shot on green screens? I don’t know… Justice for ‘Suits,’ I guess.”

Cohen may not have brought Markle on “Watch What Happens Live,” but the duchess did eventually bring him on her own show.

Cohen, who appeared on Markle’s defunct “Archetypes” podcast series, shared on his SiriusXM show last year that she was “gleeful” over having to remind him of their two past meetings prior to the episode.

One included a meeting at a USA-Bravo event where she was a “huge fan” of Cohen and another was when she visited “Watch What Happens Live” with her “Suits” co-star Gabriel Macht in 2015, according to Page Six (Macht appeared on the show but Markle did not).

“I understand why she would want to throw that in my face, basically,” he said. “I understand, you know, you never forget how you were treated. You’re still the same person – she’s still Meghan Markle.”